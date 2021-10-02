A small plane crashed “in the area of 2995 Sound Avenue” in Riverhead with the pilot suffering minor injuries, according to a police press release.

“Upon police arrival a small private aircraft was found flipped over with the pilot sustaining minor injuries,” the release states. “The pilot was making a planned landing on the private airstrip when the plane flipped over during its landing.

“FAA and NTSB were notified. The pilot was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Town Ambulance Corporation for minor injuries,” the release said.

No other details were provided.