Blanca Martinez-Geronimo.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Blanca Martinez-Geronimo left her home in Riverhead at about 9 p.m. Saturday. She left on her own and no foul play is suspected, police said.

Police did not have a description of what she was last seen wearing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.