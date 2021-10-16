Riverhead resident Cyle D. Brown died Oct. 13, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 34.

Born March 9, 1987, in Brookhaven, he was the son of Christopher Brown and Tracy (Parrish) Laird.

Family said he loved football.

He is survived by his partner, Stephanie Nash, of Riverhead; his daughter, Cylee Brown; his mother, of Mastic; his father, of Tennessee; his stepfather, Levene Laird, of Mastic; and his siblings, Christpher Parrish and Latefah Parrish.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Galillee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family.