Riverhead resident Genevieve Mae Hettrick died Oct. 25, 2021, at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson. She was 79.

Born Aug. 5, 1942, in East Stroudsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of William and Marguerite (DeFriest) Satlerly.

Genevieve worked as a book ordering clerk for Riverhead Free Library. She was a troop leader with Riverhead Girl Scouts, an organist and choir director for Riverhead United Methodist Church, and president of the Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard; her daughters, Judy Hettrick, Susan Hettrick, Bonnie Edwards and Sharon (Keith) Spano; her son, Bernard Jr.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial will take place Friday, Oct. 29, at Brookfield Cemetery in Manorville.

This is a paid notice.