Longtime voice of the Blue Waves calling final game, Vaccine eligibility expected to expand
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, October 29:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Pat Kelly, longtime voice of the Blue Waves, to sign off
Vaccine eligibility expected to expand soon to children ages 5-11
Cross Country: SWR’s youngest runner helps lead Wildcats to Division 4 title
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Local food pantries joining forces to combat hunger on the East End
Boys Cross Country: Southold runners compete in division championship after first league title in 30 years
Southold drama club to present ‘Spelling Bee’
NORTHFORKER
The List: These North Fork loaves rise above the rest
North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the weekend of Oct. 30
WEATHER
Expect rain tonight that is likely to continue through Saturday. The high temperature will be near 60 degrees tonight, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.
The sun is expected to return for Halloween Sunday with a high temperature of around 65 degrees.