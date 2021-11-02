John ‘Jack’ M. Lademann

John “Jack” M. Lademann, 88, of Cut­ch­ogue passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 31, 2021.

John was born Aug. 19, 1933, in Mineola to Edward A. Lademann Sr. and Mildred Mau. His family moved to Greenport when he was a young child, as his father was hired as the head electrician for minesweepers, sub chasers and tugs built at the Greenport Basin and Constructions Company during World War II. After the war, John’s family moved to their permanent home on Jockey Creek in Southold. He attended Southold High School, avidly played sports and graduated in 1952.

On Jan. 24, 1953, John married his high school sweetheart, Joan A. Remski of Cut­ch­ogue, and raised their five children. In his early years he enjoyed boating, fishing and coaching Little League baseball. He created his own electrical business, becoming a third generation of master electricians, for 16 years. In 1997, John began employment with Suffolk County Consumer Affairs’ electrical division, and he retired after serving 23 years.

John joined Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department in 1959 and served for 62 years. He was an ex-­chief of the department, past commissioner and looked forward to working the CFD barbecue each year. He was a past president and member of the North Fork Volunteer Firemen’s Association and a member of the Southold Town Fire Chiefs Council. John was a past president and 50-plus-year member of and served on the board of directors for the Suffolk County Electrical Contractors Association.

John was predeceased by his siblings, Gloria, Edward Jr. and Dorothy; his wife, Joan, in 2019; and youngest son, Michael, in 2021. Surviving are his children John E. Lademann (Kathy), Patricia Mudd (Stephen), William Lademann (Denise) and Thomas Lademann (Sherri) and daughter-in-law Maureen. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, Erin Lademann, Nicole Helf (John), Stephen T. Mudd (Jen), Brienne Stein (Dan), Brendan Lademann, Jason Lademann (Shawn), Casey Morrison (Sam), Haley Lademann, Jeffrey Lademann (fiancée Hannah), Ryan Lademann and Tyler Lademann (Kyleen). Also surviving are John’s nine great-grandchildren: Anna Mudd; Johnny, Brett and William Helf; Kiernan, Prentice, Finnian and Enid Lademann; and Jack Lademann.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, with interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department Rescue Squad, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cut­ch­ogue, NY 11935.

