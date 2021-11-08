Lawrence J. “Larry” Lang of Riverhead died Nov. 5, 2021, in Patchogue. He was 75.

He was born in Riverhead Oct. 22, 1946, and was the beloved son of Bertha and George Lang.

Music was Larry’s lifelong passion and he excelled at singing and playing piano and organ. He founded The Larry Lang Trio in the 1970s and later formed Generations, playing for weddings, funerals, private parties and celebrations at senior centers around eastern Long Island for almost 30 years. For many years, he headed the choir at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead and, in his later years, played at restaurants and wineries on the North Fork.

Larry was employed for many years by Ticor Title Company and spent a great portion of his working professional career at the Riverhead County Center. He loved collecting antiques and sharing them with others. Larry loved life and people and always appreciated a good laugh. He will be missed by many.

Predeceased by his sister, Joan Manzoni, Mr. Lang is survived by his brother, George (Nancy) Lang; and nieces and nephews Diane Manzoni, Regina Tart, Maryelizabeth Duffy, Raymond Manzoni and Capt. George Lang Jr., USN (Ret.).

Visiting hours will be held Monday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.

This is a paid notice.