Experts urge parents to discuss vaccine with child’s doctor, Woman injured in box cutter attack at motel

The COVID-19 vaccine remains available for anyone 12 and older. (Credit: Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 10:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Experts urge parents to discuss COVID vaccine with their child’s medical provider

Island Water Park gets IDA approval for 1-year tax abatement

Cops: Woman injured in box cutter attack at motel

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Former Greenport man, charged in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol, granted release

Boys Cross Country: Klipstein finds with pain, comes gain

NORTHFORKER

From Scratch: Ricotta ravioli with fresh basil pesto from Ruggero’s

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies to eventually emerge today with a high temperature of about 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.