Frances Dolores (Marino) Johannemann of Wading River, formerly of Calverton, born May 9, 1926, died on Nov. 15, 2021.

Wife of the late Edward Johannemann Jr., she was the wonderful mom of Edward III (Lanie), Jack (JoAnn), Thomas (Joanne), Janet Godfrey (Jim), Jane Pagano (George) and Diana Olivet (Charlie). She loved being with her 15 grandchildren and reveled in her 14 great-grandchildren.

She was famous in Riverhead as head of circulation at Riverhead Free Library for 29 years. She loved her job and the people with whom she worked and served. After her retirement, she was busier than ever with volunteering. She was on the board of directors and was a tireless worker for Operation Veronica, she crocheted shawls for the Shawl Ministry and baked for the Manna Ministry at St. Anthony’s just to name a few. This was a continuing theme for her, as she was a Catholic Daughter for over 60 years.

She has been missing her loving husband, Ed Johannemann, for the past 24 years. We, her children and grandchildren, are comforted to know that she is, once again, home in his arms.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

