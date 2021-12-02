Police seek public’s help to locate 13-year-old girl reported missing

Angelica Ortiz-Cano.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl who left her residence at 32 Lewis St. in Riverhead and is now missing.

Angelica Ortiz-Cano left on her own toward an unknown destination, police said. No foul play is suspected.

Police said she is known to frequent the Flanders area. She was previously reported missing in July, August and September.

She is Hispanic, about 5 foot 2 with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and brown, straight hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked call police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.