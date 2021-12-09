Riverhead resident Diane Mary Hummel died Dec. 7, 2021, in Islip. She was 81.

Born Oct. 12, 1940, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Peter and Cecilia (Welgert) Huber.

She worked as a clerical typist for the New York State Department of Transportation.

Predeceased by her husband, William Hummel Jr., she is survived by her sons, Keith, Scott and Brian, and eight grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by burial at Calverton National Cemetery.