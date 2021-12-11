Toy giveaway event returns to Calverton Dec. 18

Toys piled on tables at last year’s giveaway event at the Calverton Hampton Jitney. This year’s event begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. (Courtesy photo)

The sixth annual toy giveaway hosted by LIR Clothing, Tyre Lodge and Bright & Early Discoveries is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Hampton Jitney in Calverton.

More than 650 toys were handed out last year as cars stretched all around the parking lot waiting to pick up toys in a drive-thru event. It was the largest event since it began with higher turnout attributed to families struggling during the pandemic.

This year’s event starts at 1 p.m. and will include free hot chocolate and desserts. It will be a drive-thru event again and everyone in the car must wear a mask to receive the gift.

The Hampton Jitney is located at 253 Edwards Ave. There will be new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0-12.

LIR Clothing founder Anthony Harris said he expects to give away 1,000 toys. Anyone interested in donating toys can still do so and can contact Mr. Harris at 631-875-9119.

Toys have been collected through Toys for Tots, the community and partnerships, Mr. Harris said.