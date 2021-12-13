Riverhead resident Alethea Rubena Newby died Dec. 10, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 79.

Born March 30, 1942, in Jamaica, she was the daughter of Lebert and Thelma (Roberts) George.

Predeceased by her husband, Carl, in 2013 and her son Carl Jr., she is survived by her children Sonia, Winston, Raymond (Adaire), Yvonne (Jessie) Parker and Herman (Shanna-Kay).

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church of Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

