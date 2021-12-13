Former Riverhead resident Timothy J. Lohr died Nov. 27, 2021, in Vermont, where he resided. He was 51.

Mr. Lohr was born Dec. 23, 1969, to George and Joyce (Rogers) Lohr. He was a 1988 graduate of Riverhead High School. He worked as a sales and service representative and family said he enjoyed working in the yard.

Predeceased by his parents, his sister Cathy Battle and his brother Mark, he is survived by his children, Timothy Jr. and Kyle, both of Riverhead; his siblings, Deborah Haney of Riverhead, Gary, of Delaware and George, of South Carolina; his fiancée, Terri DiMaggio of Vermont; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.