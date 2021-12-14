Deacon Frank Lyburt Jr. of Greenport was born in Charleston, S.C., on Oct. 20, 1934. He was the son of Frank and Henrietta Lyburd. God in His infinite wisdom called him home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital. He was 87 years old.

Deacon Frank Lyburt Jr. was baptized on July 14, 1974, by his older brother, the Rev. Dr. Robert Kinlock. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to Feb. 3, 1956. During his time of service, he received a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. He earned an associate degree at Suffolk County Community College. He was an active member of The Disabled American Veterans. He retired from Plum Island Animal Disease Center (United States Department of Agriculture).

Deacon Frank Lyburt Jr. was predeceased by one daughter, Frankie Annette Lyburt, and six siblings, the Rev. Dr. Robert Kinlock, Frances Waring, Erma Waring, Irene Sumpter, Earline Scott and Ernestine Haynes. He leaves to cherish his memory his four children Paul Groundwater (Debbie) of England, Donna Lyburt of Southold, N.Y., Frank Lyburd III (Sonya) of Ridge, N.Y., and Nonia Lyburt of Accokeek, Md.; five grandchildren, Lynnette Lyburd, Lauren Groundwater, Frank Lyburd IV, Kielan Lyburd and Kiernan Lyburd; and two great-grandchildren, Tailyn President and Braylen Hill.

Viewing services were held Dec. 9 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Homegoing services were held Dec. 10 at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ in Cutchogue, with Pastor Milton Vann officiating. Interment with U.S. Air Force honors followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.