Leroy E. Barnes Sr. of Wading River, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 95.

He is survived by his wife, Tina, with whom he celebrated his 75th wedding anniversary in August, and his children, Susan Stephens (Gary), Joan Elliott, Diane Gray (Mark), Leroy Jr. (Maureen) and Donna. He also leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Leroy enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and served in the 2nd Infantry, 38th Regiment (Indianhead Star), attaining the rank of sergeant, and was honorably discharged in April 1946. He saw combat in the Ardennes, Rhineland and central Europe. He was wounded and received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, European-African Medal and the American Campaign Medal. Leroy had been one of the few surviving World War II veterans.

Services and interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery in the spring.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

