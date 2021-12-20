Calverton resident Richard Yakaboski died Dec. 17, 2021, at his home. He was 63.

Mr. Yakaboski was born Nov. 4, 1958, in Riverhead to Albin and Helen (Condzella) Yakaboski. He was a 1977 graduate of Riverhead High School.

He worked as a carpenter. Family said he enjoyed building birdhouses and other carpentry.

He is survived by his siblings, Albin, of Louisiana; David, of Riverhead; Terry Hawkes of North Carolina; George, of Riverhead; Anne Barnes of Riverhead; and Christine Scott of Maine.

Inurnment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.