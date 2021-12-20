Maureen Frances Lademann

Maureen Frances Lademann, a 26-year resident of Cutchogue, N.Y., died at home on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. She was 56 years old.

Maureen was born on June 12, 1965, in Greenport, N.Y., to Barbara Ann (Collins) and James Lawrence Leahy Sr. She grew up in Riverhead, N.Y., and graduated from Mercy High School with the Class of 1983. After high school, she studied floriculture at SUNY/Cobleskill. Prior to living in Cutchogue, she lived in Riverhead, N.Y., from 1965 to 1995.

On Aug. 26, 2016, she married her devoted husband, Michael J. Lademann, at Pequash Beach in Cutchogue. She worked as a bookkeeper for Michael’s business, Lademann Electric Inc., for 20 years. She also worked as a hairdresser throughout all her years and worked as a florist as well. She owned Advanced Health & Racquet Fitness Club in the early ’90s.

Maureen had an infectious smile, was selfless, was a “spitfire,” never ran with a clique, was friends with everyone, loved to help all people, was artistic, was inventive, was “crazy” and was most importantly loving. Her children were her life and her husband was her soul. She was totally smitten with both her grandsons. “Family was family!” according to her. There was no such thing as halves or steps.

Predeceased by her husband, Michael, earlier in the year, she is survived by her children, Jessica L. Polak (Jayson J. Bennett Sr.) of Southold, Kevin T. Polak of Riverhead, Edward J. Zuhoski (Alyssa) of Cutchogue and Taylor A. Zuhoski of Cutchogue; grandchildren Rajon J. Polak and Jayson J. Bennett Jr.; her parents, James Leahy Sr. and Barbara Leahy of Florida; siblings James L. Leahy Jr. (Carolyn) of Middle Island, N.Y., and Christine M. Michne (Ronald) of Westhampton Beach, N.Y.; brother-in-law William T. Lademann of Cutchogue; and sister-in-law Denise A. Lademann of Cutchogue.

The family has chosen to remember Maureen’s life privately at this time. A celebration of life will by held in the spring or summer of 2022.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

