Riverhead resident Elizabeth A. Brace died Dec. 31, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 81.

Born Dec. 10, 1940, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Claude and Catherine (Palembas) Schwonik. She attended Port Jefferson High School.

Ms. Brace was the owner of EAB Recordings Inc. in Riverhead. She enjoyed gardening, reading and watching birds. She enjoyed traveling and took 16 cruises with her husband, Henry.

Predeceased by her husband in 2015, she is survived by her sons, Keith (Margaret), of Aquebogue and Kent, of Hampton Bays.

Graveside services are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

