Promoters aim to bring drag racing in 2022, Southampton police officer arrested for DWI

The Race Track Not Street series in August 2021 brought drag racing back to Long Island. (Credit: Dan Bower)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 10:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Promoters aim to bring drag racing events back to EPCAL in 2022

DA: Off-duty Southampton police officer charged with DWI after crash

2021 Businesspeople of the Year: John and Otto Wittmeier

2021 Educators of the Year: Dena Tishim and Laura Nitti

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

2021 Businessperson of the Year: Paul Romanelli

2021 Educator of the Year: Melanie Douglass

Southold plans to focus state funds on replacing lead service lines on Fishers Island

See photos from first snowstorm of 2022

NORTHFORKER

These North Fork restaurants will deliver to your door

Great North Fork takeout where you might least expect it

One Minute on the North Fork: A snowy morning on the Peconic Riverfront

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 13.