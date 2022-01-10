Flanders resident Mary A. Skrezec died Jan. 8, 2022, at Westhampton Care Center. She was 73.

Born Dec. 20, 1948, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Antone and Anna Skrezec.

Ms. Skrezec was a Riverhead High School graduate. She worked as an operator for New York Telephone. Family said she enjoyed crocheting.

She is survived by her siblings, Antone, of Mount Sinai, and Ronald, of Riverhead.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.