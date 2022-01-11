Clean water advocate named Community Leader of the Year, High school sports press on amid Covid-19 surge

Kelly McClinchy urges officials to provide clean water for residents of Manorville at a rally over the summer. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

2021 Community Leader of the Year: Kelly McClinchy

Omicron variant aside, high school winter sports seem to remain relatively healthy

Riverside 7-Eleven up for hearing; Southampton ZBA will decide

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

2021 Community Leader of the Year: Rev. Natalie Wimberly

Southold searching for new town attorney; Board reappoints comptroller

NORTHFORKER

Three ways to get your hot chocolate fix on the North Fork this winter

Shelter Island Dream Home: Well-preserved legacy estate on nearly 23 acres

WEATHER

It will be sunny and frigid today with a high temperature of just 18 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will fall to 12 degrees with wind chill values between zero and 5.