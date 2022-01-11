Clean water advocate named Community Leader of the Year, High school sports press on amid Covid-19 surge
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 11:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
2021 Community Leader of the Year: Kelly McClinchy
Omicron variant aside, high school winter sports seem to remain relatively healthy
Riverside 7-Eleven up for hearing; Southampton ZBA will decide
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
2021 Community Leader of the Year: Rev. Natalie Wimberly
Southold searching for new town attorney; Board reappoints comptroller
NORTHFORKER
Three ways to get your hot chocolate fix on the North Fork this winter
Shelter Island Dream Home: Well-preserved legacy estate on nearly 23 acres
WEATHER
It will be sunny and frigid today with a high temperature of just 18 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will fall to 12 degrees with wind chill values between zero and 5.