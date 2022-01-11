Corey Hallock died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. He was 62 years old.

Corey was born on Oct. 28, 1959, in Riverhead, N.Y., to Jean and Bill Hallock. He attended Riverhead High School and SUNY/Morrisville.

On May 15, 1988, he married Doreen Magrisi and together they had two children, Craig and Kelsey.

He owned and operated Hallock Fabricating Corp of Riverhead. He loved camping with his family, skiing, fishing and spending time with his dog, Bella.

Corey is survived by his wife, Doreen; his son, Craig, and Craig’s wife Andrea; his daughter, Kelsey, Kelsey’s husband, Garrett, and their son, Giovanni; and his brother, Gary Hallock of Texas.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Jan. 15, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead from noon to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton, N.Y.

