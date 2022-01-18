Carol Anne Loper of Jamesport died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. She was 83 years old.

Carol was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Riverhead to Stella A. (Lachick) and John J. Przyborowski. She graduated from Mattituck High School with the Class of 1956.

On April 22, 1961, she married the love of her life, Herbert C. Loper Jr., at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Together they had five children.

Prior to moving to Jamesport in 1972, she had also lived in Cutchogue, Mattituck, Liverpool and New London. Carol belonged to the Riverhead Moose Lodge as part of the Women of the Moose. She held many top positions for WOTM, including senior regent twice and recorder and she ran the WOTM Bingo. She worked for McRoss & Kelly Insurance Agency for 15-plus years.

Predeceased by her husband, Herbert Jr., and children Donald, Ronald and Cynthia; she is survived by her children Herbert C. Loper III of Riverhead and Christina M. Santiago of Jamesport; grandchildren Joshua Brewster, Nicolas Santiago and Kailee Santiago; and siblings Evelyn Blinn of Speonk, N.Y., Jeannie Drozed (Stanley) of Riverhead and Lori Starsiak of Riverhead.

The family received visitors Jan. 12 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 13 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Wreaths Across America for Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.