Doris M. Festa

On Feb. 4, 2022, Aquebogue resident Doris M. Festa went to live in heaven. Her husband and children were by her side at the East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 76.

Originally from the Lake Grove area, Doris was born on Sept. 1, 1945, to Philip and Elizabeth Manitta. In 1963, she graduated at the top of Newfield High School’s business program. Following graduation, Doris worked as secretary at Brookhaven National Laboratory for the Atomic Energy Commission until becoming a beloved mother in 1971.

She enjoyed cooking, bird watching, sunsets at the Long Island Sound, hiking and kayaking. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and rejoicing in their accomplishments.

Doris is survived by Tom Festa, her husband; Annemarie and John Durkin, her daughter and son-in-law; Eric Festa, her son; Anthony Festa and Dawn Giarrizzo, her son and daughter-in-law; Joe Festa and Gary Kiss, her son and son-in-law; as well as her grandchildren, Kaitlynn Durkin, John Durkin and Mia Festa. She was predeceased by both her parents and son Tommy.

A celebration of Doris’ life took place Feb. 10, followed by burial at Calverton National Cemetery on Feb. 11. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to East End Hospice.

