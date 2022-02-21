Calverton resident Katherine E. Davis died Feb. 20, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 81.

Born Aug. 3, 1940, in Calverton, she was the daughter of John and Louise (Martka) Nabrezny.

Katherine began her career as a hairdresser in 1962, and was the owner of Hairstyles in Motion by Kay in Riverhead. She continued styling hair until her death.

She was a past president of the Polish Town Civic Association and chairperson of the Polish Town Fair. She enjoyed fishing, yard-saling, cooking, parties and family gatherings.

She is survived by her children, Keith (Beth), of Calverton, Karen (Louie) Waski of Riverhead and Kevin (Kerri), of Jamesport; her sister, Theresa Rychlinski of Calverton; her brother, Stanley Nabrezny of Wading River; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

This is a paid notice.