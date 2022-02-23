Peconic Paddler proposal requires wetlands permit, ‘The Laramie Project’ comes to Mattituck theater

The former Peconic Paddler, pictured in 2019.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Paddler proposal requires wetlands permit; comment period open until March 4

‘The Laramie Project,’ a play centered on tolerance and love, set to debut at North Fork Community Theatre

Police arrest 20-year-old after middle school students found with THC candy

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

ELIH Auxiliary raises $510,000 in 2021, setting record for single year

NORTHFORKER

Most Popular: The Village Cheese Shop, Mattituck

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s annual North Fork Chili Cook-Off returns March 6

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies to gradually give way to sunshine today with a high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature will then drop to a low of 26 tonight.