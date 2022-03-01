Riverhead BOE revises mask policy as state lifts school mandate, Crowd shows solidarity for Ukraine at rally

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead BOE revises mask policy as state lifts school mandate starting Wednesday

Crowd shows solidarity for Ukraine at rally in Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Boys Basketball: Corwin stepping down as Porters coach

NORTHFORKER

A 10-year tasting of 2012 Long Island wines

North Fork Dream Home: Perfect custom-built home with a modern farmhouse feel

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.