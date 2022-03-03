Fred D. Perrin

Fred David Perrin of Ogdensburg, N.Y., was born to Clarence and Mary Perrin in Canton, N.Y., on Nov. 27, 1950, and died Feb. 4, 2022.

A beloved husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lee Perrin of Ogdensburg; his daughter, Kelley Perrin, husband O’Neil Cummings and his two granddaughters Ashlyn and Aleena Cummings of Latham, N.Y.; his son, David, wife Donna and his two grandchildren Livia and Nicolas Perrin of Mattituck.

Fred was an advocate of agriculture throughout his life. He had an associate degree in animal science from SUNY/Cobleskill and was named outstanding senior in animal husbandry. He was the keynote speaker at the New York State Guernsey Breeders convention, helped crest the Northern New York Guernsey Club and was its first president. Youth activities were always a huge part of his life. He was a chapter Future Farmers of America president and a county officer. Later during his Farm Bureau career he was awarded the Honorary FFA Empire Degree and the Honorary American FFA Degree. His youth activity in 4-H was extensive, and he won many local and state awards.

Fred retired in 2019 after 40 years as a staff member of the New York Farm Bureau. He spent the first half of his career as a field representative and the second half as director of field services, working in the state headquarters in the Albany area.

Fred served as town councilman for the town of Oswegatchie, N.Y. He was very active at St. John’s Church in Ogdensburg, where he served as a layman on the altar and was a member of the vestry and a church warden.

Fred’s commitment to family, faith and farming will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck. A celebration of life will follow at his son and daughter-in-law’s bed and breakfast, Cedar House, 4850 Sound Ave., Mattituck, from 3 to 6 p.m. All are welcome.

