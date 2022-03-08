James P. ‘Jim’ Costello

James P. “Jim” Costello of Cutchogue, N.Y., formerly of Nashville, Tenn., and Massapequa, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the age of 74.

Predeceased by his parents, Kathleen and James Costello, Jim was the beloved husband of 50 years to Nancy and the loving father of Timothy and the late Michael. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Costello and brother-in-law Michael Gelormino, and was predeceased by his sisters Ann Shank and Regina Gelormino. He was the adored uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Jim was a proud graduate of Levittown Memorial High School and C.W. Post campus of Long Island University. He was a former employee of LILCO and retired as vice president of procurement and administrative services at Nashville Electric Service.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at Saint Charles R.C. Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Michael S. Costello ’96 Memorial Scholarship, payable to The University of Scranton, University Advancement, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510. Contributions may also be made online by visiting scranton.edu/makeagift; please select “Other” and type “The Michael S. Costello ’96 Memorial Scholarship” when making your gift.

