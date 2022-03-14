Daily Update: ZBA issues ruling on Salvation Army donation bins, ‘Minimal’ changes proposed for 92 bus route

A Suffolk Transit bus leaves the Riverhead County Center Saturday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, March 14, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Downed utility poles temporarily block access to Orient

Greenport School District outlines $21.5M budget that would increase funding for special education

Blotter: Calverton man arrested for DWI after Cutchogue crash

NORTHFORKER

Spring things to do with kids

The Eye Opener is a new treehouse adventure at Long Island Aquarium

In search of adventure and calm, North Fork Polar Bears community grows

The List: Irish delights you can find across the North Fork this week

One Minute on the North Fork: Spring arrives at Goodale Farms

What’s for sale on the North Fork that is newly constructed with a pool

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.