Margaret Radich

Southold resident Margaret Radich, loving wife, caring mother and beloved grandmother, passed away on March 12, 2022. She was in her 94th year.

Margaret was born on May 13, 1928, in Bogovic, on the island of Krk, Croatia, the daughter of Dinka and Anton Radic. After the war, Margaret married the love of her life, Paul Radich, on Feb. 3, 1951.

She was predeceased by Paul, her loving husband of 50 years, and her beloved sister, Helen Bogovich.

She is survived by her daughters, Frances Boninti (Andrew) of Charlottesville, Va., and Helen Cochran (Robert) of Southold, N.Y.; grandchildren Kendall Boninti (Matt), John Cochran (Breana), Caitlin Boninti (Dixon) and Emily Cochran Gallagher (Brian); great-grandchildren Lily, Logan, Winnie, Magnolia and Woods; as well as her nephew Anthony Bogovich; niece Margaret Mosher; and grandnephews Bryan, Michael and Steven.

Margaret was a loving and doting wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, quilting, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She did everything to the finest level, all self-taught. She was fun, independent and adventurous. But most of all, she loved Paul.

In the past, she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, Sunshine Society, East End Quilters, Southold Homemakers and the Adriatic Social Club of Southold. She was a woman of faith and a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, March 15, from 9 to 10 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. At 10:30 a.m., the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the dedicated staff of San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Memorial donations may be made to San Simeon by the Sound, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944.

