Anthony D’Alessandro of Mattituck died at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 88 years old.

Anthony was born on Dec. 19, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Maria (D’Amico) and Leonardo D’Alessandro. One of two children, he would go on to graduate from Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn.

On April 13, 1958, he married the love of his life, Regina J. D’Alessandro, and together they would have five children, making their home in Brooklyn and eventually moving to Mattituck 26 years ago.

Anthony worked as a self-employed butcher for 40 years. He was a volunteer with the Dominican Sisters, where he assisted in the thrift shop and as a driver. He was also a volunteer with North Fork Parish Outreach and a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue.

Predeceased by his wife, Regina, Anthony is survived by his children, Mary Levasseur (Claude) of Eastport, N.Y., Helen Hulings (Jeffrey) of Dryden, N.Y., Leonardo D’Alessandro (JoAnn) of Brooklyn, Sam D’Alessandro of Astoria, N.Y., and Matthew D’Alessandro (Debbie) of Martinsville, N.Y.; grandchildren Jean-Claude Levasseur, Danielle Levasseur, Anthony D’Alessandro, Christopher D’Alessandro, Luke Levasseur, James D’Alessandro, Ethan D’Alessandro and Gabrielle D’Alessandro; and his brother Thomas D’Alessandro (Ann) of Montvale, N.J.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

