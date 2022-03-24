It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Reeve, 64, a lifelong resident of Riverhead, N.Y., on March 22, 2022.

Barbara and her husband, George, ran and managed Little Chief Farm Stand in Aquebogue for many years, until 2000.

Before she was sick, Barbara worked as a hostess for some of the local restaurants. She always enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends, and she never shied away from a conversation or a long phone call. Barbara was a warm and caring person and she will be missed.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, George C. Reeve Jr.; her mother and stepfather, Shirley and John Braun; stepdaughters Tabatha Zombick and Lisa Reeve-Alvarado; nephew and niece John and Nicole; and grandchildren Jordy, Cara, Caiden, Blake and Regal.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 25, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue. Burial will follow at Aquebogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Old Steeple Community Church.

