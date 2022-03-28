Ruth R. Latour of Riverhead, formerly of Stony Brook, died on March 26, 2022. She was 83 years old.

She was the beloved wife of the late Leroy (“Roy”); loving mother of Douglas (Denise), Robert and the late Gary; dear sister of the late Helen Ulreich; and cherished grandmother.

A memorial service will be held at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue, N.Y., on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org or the charity of your choice.

