Ruth R. Latour
Ruth R. Latour of Riverhead, formerly of Stony Brook, died on March 26, 2022. She was 83 years old.
She was the beloved wife of the late Leroy (“Roy”); loving mother of Douglas (Denise), Robert and the late Gary; dear sister of the late Helen Ulreich; and cherished grandmother.
A memorial service will be held at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue, N.Y., on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org or the charity of your choice.
