Changes proposed to Riverhead rental laws following fatal fire, Soloviev discusses development plans
The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 7, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
Annual inspections, mandatory sprinkler systems among proposed changes in Riverhead rental laws following fatal fire
Stacey Soloviev addresses rumors, upcoming developments at packed Cutchogue library event
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Three-story hotel pitched for heart of Greenport Village
Retired Mattituck pediatrician, nurse wife lend a hand in Ukraine
Planning board raises questions about traffic from pending development in Southold
Baseball: Fielding miscues cost Southold
NORTHFORKER
Meet Justin Ranghell, the chef taking the helm at Montauk Distilling Co. in Riverhead
Spring Watch: More North Fork businesses to reopen for the season
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies throughout the day today with a chance for showers and even thunderstorms later today. The high temperature is expected to be near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.