Riverhead resident Jermaine L. Langhorne died April 7, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 48.

He was born Feb. 23, 1974, to George and Alice (Edwards) Langhorne.

A graduate of Riverhead High School, he worked locally and is survived by his parents, his children, Nasheem and Tyrone, and his siblings, Bernadette Sims and Torrance Langhorne.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m at the church. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.