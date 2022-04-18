Virginia M. Asip

On April 7, 2022, Virginia Asip passed away in her 95th year to be with her Heavenly Father.

A resident of Cutchogue, N.Y. since 1975, Virginia and her husband, William (Bill), retired from their work and home at Bard College in Red Hook, N.Y., to enjoy the rural and saltwater environs of Long Island’s North Fork. Their home became a destination for family and friends for holidays and annual pig roasts for decades. Virginia’s love of her family, her church family, and the priests was a testimony of her devout Catholic faith and love of humanity.

Virginia had worked for many years as secretary to Bishop Boardman, and later with Msgr. James W. Asip, at the Propagation of the Faith church in Brooklyn. Two years following the loss of Bill’s wife, Dorothy Hicks Asip, Virginia and Bill wed in 1963. She served as a loving stepmother to Bill’s four daughters: Mary (Costich), Peggy (McLaughlin), Kathy (Fell), and Fran Asip. Virginia and Bill also provided a loving home for their nephews Jerry and Mike Asip.

Virginia is survived by her sisters, Bernadette and Marjorie, son-in-law James McLaughlin, nine grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Frances McGuire, her husband Bill, her brothers Al, Peter and James, and sisters Frances, Sister Cora, Sister Grace, Marilynn and Elaine, and son-in-law Dennis Costich.

The family received friends April 10 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral Mass was said April 11at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment was at Sacred Heart Cemetery adjacent to the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Propagation of the Faith, 310 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY 11215, or to Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

