Lifelong Riverhead resident Betty Jane Oliver died April 13, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 73.

She was born Dec. 2, 1948, in Riverhead, to Roy and Nellie Jane (Webb) Myers.

A 1967 graduate of Riverhead High School, she married her husband, Fred Oliver, on Sept. 1, 1973.

She worked as a typist for Chicago Title and Tycor.

She enjoyed computer games, watching the Game Show Network, reading, the slot machines at Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Casino and taking trips on cruise ships.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Fred; her daughters, Diane and Melodie Oliver of Riverhead; and a grandson, William Oliver of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors Monday, April 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Riverhead Cemetery.

