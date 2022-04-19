Daily update: Updated comp plan prioritizes reuse over new construction along Route 58

The former Kmart in Riverhead will become the new home for the Suffolk County Department of Social Services. (Credit: Tim Gannon/file)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Prioritizing reuse over new construction along Route 58 a key for comprehensive plan update

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Candidates announced in local school board elections

Baseball: Berman’s a hit in Mattituck’s shared no-hitter

NORTHFORKER

My favorite things: Heidi Kelso

North Fork Dream Home: This piece of North Fork history could be yours

WEATHER

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this morning before 8 a.m. For the rest of the day, expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight and the low will be around 37.