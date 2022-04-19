Deborah Ford of Flanders was born in Brooklyn on Oct. 9, 1960, and passed away from cancer on April 8, 2022. She was only 61 years old. The family is deeply saddened by her death.

Deborah was a long-time cook at Mike Esposito’s restaurant in Flanders. While there, she started her own business. She owned and operated Daycare @ Debbie’s in Flanders for over 30 years.

She devoted her life and all of her time into the daycare. She would make sure she was there and always available for the parents and kids in need, whether it was opening early or staying late. She would operate 24/7 and transport kids when needed. Deborah loved many and was loved by many and her memory will surely live on.

Deborah is survived by her brother, Steven Chastaine; her children, Jennifer Burke (Kenny Gordon), Wayne Ford (Kate Intemann), Frank Ford (Danielle Presseisen) and Steven Chastaine Jr.; and her grandchildren, Jaliah Gordon, Dylan Ford, Ariana Ford, Frank Ford III, Logan Ford, McKenna Ford and Johnny man.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

