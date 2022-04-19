Mary Frances Jarusiewic

Mary Frances Jarusiewic, longtime Southold resident, died on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was 89.

Mary was born July 23, 1932, in Greenport, to Josephine (née Stankiewicz) and Ferdinand Jarusiewic. She was one of nine children. She attended Southold High School. She lived in Beavercreek, Ohio for one year in 1956. She was a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. She worked for the Southold Historical Society for 30 years.

Predeceased by her parents and her siblings Anna Vujasin, Stanley Jarusiewic, Felix “Frank” Jarusiewic, Helen Tousma, Sophia “Pat” Peterson, Jeanette Caraher and Edward Jarusiewic, Mary is survived by her daughter, Carol Hubbard (Donnie) of Southold; her grandchildren, Darlene Hubbard, Tanisha Smith (Jason) and Angel Hubbard (Michael Jemmott); her great-grandchildren, Jason, Shauni, Brittany, James, Demari, Jazmine, Jayda, Kareen, Malik, Monique, Ania, Jaden, Michael and Autumn; six great-great-grandchildren; her brother George Jarusiewic of Beavercreek, Ohio; and 24 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.

