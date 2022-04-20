Riverhead unanimously approves master developer for Town Square, Southampton seek bids to demo Brewster House
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board unanimously approves J. Petrocelli Development as master developer for Town Square project
Southampton Town to seek bids for demolition of Brewster House
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Recently constructed 123 Sterling condos sold to group led by Huntington councilman
NORTHFORKER
Most Popular: Luchacubano, Riverhead
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a breeze and a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.