Riverhead unanimously approves master developer for Town Square, Southampton seek bids to demo Brewster House

A rendering of the proposed Town Square development.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board unanimously approves J. Petrocelli Development as master developer for Town Square project

Southampton Town to seek bids for demolition of Brewster House

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Recently constructed 123 Sterling condos sold to group led by Huntington councilman

NORTHFORKER

Most Popular: Luchacubano, Riverhead

The Secret Life of Weeds

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a breeze and a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.