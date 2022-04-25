Anne Valkovic

Anne Valkovic, a longtime resident of Southold, N.Y., passed away on April 17, 2022, at Sunrise assisted living facility in East Brunswick, N.J. She was in her 94th year.

She was born Nov. 13, 1928, in Kornic, on the island of Krk, Croatia, the daughter of John and Mary Mrakovich. Anne married the love of her life, Joseph Valkovic, on June 2, 1951, in New York City.

Anne was a loving wife, caring mother and beloved grandmother. She was predeceased by Joseph, her loving husband of 41 years, in 1992.

She is survived by her daughters, JoAnne (Bob) of Sayreville, N.J., and Barbara (Rick) of Naples, Fla., and her grandson, Gregory. Anne also has cousins and in-laws in Chicago, Ill., and Croatia.

Anne was a doting wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, reading, and embroidery and crochet. While her daughters were growing up, she was a homemaker in Astoria, N.Y. However, she joined the workforce when her girls went to high school and worked for CitiBank for 10 years before she retired, along with Joseph, in 1985 and they moved to their dream retirement home in Southold.

She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was very active in many clubs in Southold and was “the sunshine lady” of the Southold Seniors club until 2021. In the past, she was a member of the Southold Homemakers and the Adriatic Social Club of Southold. Anne was a woman of faith and a communicant of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Anne loved children of all ages. As such, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

