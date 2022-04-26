Lifelong Riverhead resident Audrey V. Martin died April 20, 2022, at Oasis Rehabilitation and Nursing in Center Moriches. She was 72.

Born Nov. 3, 1949, in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of Richard Carter and Bernice Martin.

Ms. Martin worked as a senior supervisor of the treasury department at Riverhead County Center.

She is survived by her daughters, Ntozake and April Hatcher, and two grandchildren.

Services were private.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.