Patricia Marie Walsh of Riverhead died Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She was 78 years old.

Patricia was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Bronx, N.Y., to Mary (Danowski) and Frank Bugdin. She worked in banking for Suffolk County National Bank for many years. She was also a communicant with St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Patricia will be missed by her husband of 55 years, Robert P. Walsh Sr.; children Erin Jaeger, Robert Walsh Jr., Sean Walsh and Frank Walsh; siblings Robert Bugdin of Aquebogue and Barbara Drake of California; and six grandchildren, who will miss their fun, free-spirited “Grannie,” as they called her.

A beautiful graveside service was held at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck assisted the family.

