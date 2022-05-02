Catherine Marangas

Catherine Marangas passed quietly into the arms of her waiting Lord on April 28, 2022. She was 93 years old.

Born and raised in the Bronx to Catherine (Heneghan) and John Curran, Catherine graduated from Walton High School and then studied to become a dietitian. On Sept. 3, 1949, Catherine married Theodore “Ted” Marangas and they raised their five daughters in Queens, N.Y., until moving the family to Mattituck, where she and Ted lived together until Ted’s passing in 2012.

While raising her family, Catherine pursued a career at North Fork Bank as an auditor and later retired from the admissions office of then-Central Suffolk Hospital (now Peconic Bay Medical Center) in Riverhead.

Catherine was a former president of the Fatima Guild at Sacred Heart Parish and was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was very proud of her involvement in politics and her attempts to run for office.

She always loved children, being most happy with a child on her lap. She will be remembered for her kindness, her great devotion to Mary and her gratitude to the many people who cared for her in her final years.

Catherine is survived by her daughters, Cathy Wilinski (Roman) of Southold, Theodora Tomao (Joseph) of Laurel, Alice Donlan (William) of Bangor, Pa., Eileen Rayeski (Thomas) of Downingtown, Pa., and Theresa Marangas of Cohoes, N.Y.; 19 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

A wake was held April 30 and May 1 at DeFriest Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A Mass of Christian Burial took place May 2 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Catherine was laid to rest beside her husband at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation in Southold.

This is a paid notice.