Wading River resident Kathy Di Pierro passed away peacefully at Stony Brook University Hospital on May 10, 2022.

On June 26, 1966, she became the bride of Nicholas Di Pierro and recently celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Predeceased by her son Jay and grandson Joshua, she is survived by her husband, Nicholas; son Robert “Bobby” and his wife, Lisa; and Kathleen’s precious granddaughter, Isabella. Her siblings, William Ryan, Peggy Dykes, Eileen Finter and Rosemary Ryan, as well as many nieces and nephews, also survive.

The family received visitors May 12 at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. A Mass of Christian Burial was held May 13 at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River.

