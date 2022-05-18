Aquebogue resident Lynda Simmons Carpenter, formerly of Southold, died May 17, 2022, in New York City. She was 65.

Lynda was born Nov. 20, 1956, to Stephen and Violet (Westad) Simmons. She graduated from Southold High School and worked as a medical assistant at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

She loved camping, gardening, shopping, cooking, baking, traveling and socializing with friends.

Predeceased by her first husband, Gilbert Michaelis, in 1986, she is survived by her husband Raymond, of Westhampton; her daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Peros of Shoreham; her sibling, Stephen Simmons of Connecticut; and her loving pets, Remy, Kimi, Coco, Jax, Frosty, and Romeo and Juliet.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Prayers will be said at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.