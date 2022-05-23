Jamesport resident John B. Doroski died May 20, 2022, at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. He was 79.

Born July 4, 1942, in Riverhead, he was the son of Bruno and Anna (Kusnus) Doroski. He was a graduate of Riverhead High School and served with the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964.

Mr. Doroski worked as a plant engineer at Grumman Aerospace Corporation and as houseman for Jamesport Fire District.

Family said he had a daily routine of visiting local businesses each day, and he enjoyed returning bottles and cans for recycling, saving the pop-tops to donate for charity.

Predeceased by his brother, James, he is survived by his son, Michael, of Jamesport; his sister, Rose Hubbard; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.